Antibiotic Awareness Week, and why they’re not always the answer

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Friday is the start of U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week, a time when organizations raise awareness about the importance of antibiotic use. But, health officials say they're not always the answer.
Antibiotics are drugs that kill or stop the growth of bacteria and are used to treat bacterial infections, but they do not treat other microbes like viruses or fungi like yeast.
Antibiotics can treat bacterial infections like urinary tract infection or a skin infection, but they won't treat common respiratory viruses we usually see in the winter like the flu, COVID, or RSV.
Infection diseases pharmacist Tristan O'Driscoll with Aspirus Health in Wausau said antibiotics can have side effects like rashes or diarrhea.
If you have a viral infection, here are some alternatives.
"The best thing to do is to get rest and take lots of fluids, and use symptomatic treatment like over-the-counter medications," O'Driscoll said. "Honey is a good example of one that's great for coughs and even better than the over-the-counter medications. Certainly, Ibuprofen and Tylenol for aches and pains and fevers as well."
He said antibiotic resistance can also happen, adding that we might find ourselves in the future when simple infections won't respond to antibiotics because of that resistance. That's why it's important to not overuse them.
Pharmacists say the single best way to even avoid needing an antibiotic is to be up to date on your vaccinations like flu or COVID.