Be careful of tick bites this summer as Lyme disease cases rise in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - If you're planning on spending time outside this spring and summer, make sure you're aware of ticks.
Ticks are the main culprit of Lyme disease, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the number of reported cases of Lyme disease has more than doubled in Wisconsin over the past 15 years.
Lyme disease is most common in late spring and summer with most cases seen in May and June, according to dr. Greg Demuri of UW Health. He said data collection, public awareness and climate change are all factors as to why cases are on the rise.
"The ticks are already out, as soon as it gets warm a little bit, they come out." he said. "But they really hit with a vengeance in May and June."
Dr. Demuri said there were nearly 5,000 reported Lyme disease cases in 2021 in Wisconsin.
Symptoms of Lyme disease occur three to 30 days after a tick bite. Up to 80% of infected people get a bulls-eye shaped rash that spreads over several days, and may reach 12 inches across.
If you discover a tick, it's important to remove it within the first 24 hours to greatly reduce your chance of getting the illness.