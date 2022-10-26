Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Mobile mammography bus stops at YMCA to offer screenings

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - October is breast cancer awareness month and to recognize the importance of this, the mobile mammography unit made a stop at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
The bus has the capability to provide 3D digital images to detect the early stages of breast cancer. The bus is fitted with two changing rooms and is staffed by registered mammography technologists.
It travels on a regular basis to Prevea Health centers around western Wisconsin as well as local businesses. The technicians say that being mobile is crucial, because people who live in rural communities may not have access to these screenings.
"We see women who might not otherwise get a screening, so women who might not have access to travel to a larger community are able to get their able to get a mammogram in their hometown," said Megan Bauer, a mobile imaging coordinator.
As a breast cancer survivor, Chippewa Falls YMCA director of healthy living Carrie Mathwig knows just how important these screenings can be, and said making it convenient is a crucial step for people to follow through with these screenings.
"A lot of times people put off scheduling really important appointments because they don't know when they'll have the time to make them happen," Mathwig said. "I think this is great to add this a part of their day of coming to the "Y" and having a mammogram on the way out."
Since its inception in June 2021, this mobile mammography unit has provided over 700 screenings to patients in rural communities.