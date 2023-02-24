Cardiologist: Heart disease impacts women just as much as men

(WQOW) - A cardiologist at UW Health is bringing attention to women who are affected by heart disease even though it's often portrayed as primarily affecting men.
They say in Wisconsin, Illinois and across the country, 60 million women are affected by heart disease and the CDC says one in five women die from it.
Doctor Aga Silbert, a cardiologist at UW Health, said the perception of heart disease, specifically heart attacks, is an issue mainly affecting men has a long history in society that exists even in the medical community.
"Even in the medical textbooks, the typical patient with coronary disease is a picture of a man walking out of a restaurant, and he's a middle aged, slightly overweight gentleman who is clutching his chest, bending over," Silbert said.
Most symptoms of heart disease or a heart attack are similar for women and men, including chest tightness, feeling weak and shortness of breath. A person could also break out into a cold sweat or have pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, and one or both arms and shoulders.
However, the CDC says women might experience unusual or unexplained tiredness and nausea. And Silbert said, unlike men, women frequently don't get warning signs or symptoms prior to a heart attack.