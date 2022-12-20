Child dies from flu for this first time this season in Wisconsin; health officials urge vaccination

(WQOW) - Sad news in Wisconsin Tuesday as the Department of Health Services reported Wisconsin's first pediatric influenza death this season.
The DHS is not releasing any more information about the death right now including where the death happened, how old the child was, or if the child had any underlying conditions.
What we do know is there were no records of the child receiving the flu vaccination.
Heath affiliates are strongly encouraging all Wisconsinites, especially children, to get their vaccination against the flu as soon as possible.
"Genetically the viruses that are spreading around are very similar or exactly the same as what is in the vaccine. That gives us hope that we are going to have a very good vaccine efficacy year. Say, if it were 50% vaccine efficacy, that would lower you chances of seeking medical attention from influenza by at least 50%," said Tom Haupt, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Wisconsin DHS.
Only 33% of Wisconsin residents are currently vaccinated against influenza. DHS reports nationally, there have been 30 pediatric influenza deaths reported this season.