COVID-19 booster now available to kids ages 5-11 locally

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Before family gets together this holiday season, the Eau Claire City County Health Department says it is important to get vaccinated, and there are now more booster options in the county.
With the guidelines now set from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, clinics are now stocked up with the new COVID-19 booster for those age 5-11.
Health officials say getting kids vaccinated helps everyone.
"Getting protected against COVID-19 or influenza won't only help you, but it would help family members who are at higher risk for severe illness or disease, or even outcomes of those severe illnesses too," said health department nurse Kristy Polden. "Really the benefits outweigh the risks."
If you are interested in your kids getting the new bivalent booster, the health department is offering the vaccine for free at a number of upcoming clinics. Click here for more information and to sign up.
Local healthcare providers are also an option.