Doctor: Remember to get a physical for summer sports

(WQOW) - Many kids look forward to participating in summer sports, but health experts say before they hit the field, court, or course, they need to stop at the doctor's office for a physical.
Dr. David Bernhardt, a pediatrician with UW Health in Madison said appointments tend to fill quickly, so don't wait last minute to schedule your child's sports physical.
He says for liability reasons, the WIAA requires students to have a physical every other year before the first day of practice. The point of the exam is to detect conditions that could cause injury or illness to the athlete.
Experts say participating in sports has many direct and indirect benefits.
"You have all of the other positive aspects of being on a team in terms of the dedication, the discipline, the structure, grades, decreased teen pregnancy, you know where your kids are. Hopefully decreased drug and alcohol use and all the other at-risk things that teenagers do," Bernhardt said.
Although UW Health and some clinics offer free sports physicals, they are intended for people without insurance, so try to schedule an exam with your primary care doctor.