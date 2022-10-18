Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. is bringing adolescent vaccination clinics to local schools

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting next week, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is once again offering childhood immunizations at area schools.
They will have several vaccination clinics for school age children, including vaccines for HPV, Meningitis, Tdap, flu, and COVID-19.
A public health nurse said they used to hold these kinds of clinics in the past, but paused them during the pandemic.
Health officials said for the five-year period of 2016 to 2021 compared to the five-year period before, there was a 3% drop in the number of county students who met the minimum immunization requirements.
That's part of the reason the health department is resuming the clinics, to try to keep rates steady or increase them.
"Vaccination is very important in helping prevent negative outcomes from illness, and any sort of illness, not just COVID-19. So we wanted to bring that back in and offer all of the vaccines we've had before and not just focus on COVID," said Kristy Polden, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Vaccinations at these clinics are free.
All of these vaccines are available for children not just in the district, but from neighboring towns as well.
The first clinic is at South Middle School Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 boosters are also available for adults from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A list of upcoming dates are below, but they can also be found on the health department's website. No appointment is needed.
- South Middle School (Commons), 2115 Mitscher Ave., Eau Claire WI
Wednesday, October 26th, 1pm - 5pm (clinic open to the public from 3pm-5pm)
- Altoona Fire Station, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona, WI
Thursday, October 27th, 3pm - 6pm
- Northstar Middle School (Multi-purpose room), 2711 Abbe Hill Dr., Eau Claire WI
Wednesday, November 2nd, 1pm - 5pm (clinic open to the public from 3pm-5pm)
- DeLong Middle School (Library), 2000 Vine St., Eau Claire WI
Wednesday, October 9th, 1pm - 5pm (clinic open to the public from 3pm-5pm)