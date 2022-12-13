Experts: Connect with your kids over Christmas break

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas break will be here before you know it, and with time off from school, experts say it is a great time to connect with your kids.
Experts with the Wisconsin Department of Health said that holiday gatherings, visits with relatives, and time off from school give parents the chance to create connections with their kids to boost their mood, and to help their mental well-being.
The latest Youth Risk Survey results released from the Department of Public Instruction show over 50% of teens struggle with anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses — and around 20% reported considering suicide.
Dr. Marcia Slatterly, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, said something as simple as connecting over conversation or sharing in activities can make a difference.
"I always tell parents listen more than you talk and be an active listener," Slatterly said. "So when you're talking to a kid, listen to what they're saying and follow up with questions about what they have introduced as a topic and let them teach you about what they know."
Slatterly also said talking with your kids about their interests is a great way to create lasting connections.