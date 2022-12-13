 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Experts: Connect with your kids over Christmas break

  • 0
Father and daughter hugging

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas break will be here before you know it, and with time off from school, experts say it is a great time to connect with your kids.

Experts with the Wisconsin Department of Health said that holiday gatherings, visits with relatives, and time off from school give parents the chance to create connections with their kids to boost their mood, and to help their mental well-being.

The latest Youth Risk Survey results released from the Department of Public Instruction show over 50% of teens struggle with anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses — and around 20% reported considering suicide.

Dr. Marcia Slatterly, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, said something as simple as connecting over conversation or sharing in activities can make a difference. 

"I always tell parents listen more than you talk and be an active listener," Slatterly said. "So when you're talking to a kid, listen to what they're saying and follow up with questions about what they have introduced as a topic and let them teach you about what they know."

Slatterly also said talking with your kids about their interests is a great way to create lasting connections.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you