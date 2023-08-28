How to adjust kids' sleep routines before school begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many kids are going to be up sooner in the coming weeks as school begins, and according to the Eau Claire Family Resource Center, now is the best time to get them ready for back-to-school bedtime routines.
Brian Doxsie, a parent educator with the center, said a good night's sleep is important for a child's behavior and well-being. Having a routine of getting ready for bed helps them have the energy they need for school.
He said parents should be consistent and let their kids know what to expect. A great reinforcement is praising your child when they follow instructions.
"Praising the positives means we're going to get that behavior more often again," said Doxsie. "Kids do really thrive from positive tension. So, congratulating them and thanking them for getting ready for bed right away. Thanking them for brushing the teeth, you did a great job doing that the first time I asked."
If your child is having trouble with a routine, experts recommend scheduling a time without screens before bed, or slowly setting their bedtime to be half an hour earlier for several nights.