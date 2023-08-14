How to help kids manage back-to-school anxiety

ALTOONA (WQOW) - As parents prepare to send their kids back-to-school, it's important to consider how the change can affect their child's mental health.
Health experts say many children experience anxiety about going back to school. Dr. Katie Udenberg, a pediatrician with Prevea Health in Altoona said a lot of different things can contribute to the anxiety such as new classrooms, new teachers, and different classmates. She has a few tips to help children feel better about returning to the classroom.
"One of the best ways is just preparation" Udenberg said. "If your school offers those orientation days or drop off days or any of those things before the first day of school actually starts, go to them. Talk to your kid, to know what they're anxious about, what are they nervous about, and then you can work through those things together."
Along with going to orientation, she said it is also helpful to practice walking to the bus stop or the biking route to school. Another way to support a child who is feeling anxious is to focus on the things they love about school so that they're excited for their first day rather than worried.
Udenberg also explained younger kids might express issues that appear to be physical, such as a stomachache, since children have a harder time identifying what they are feeling.