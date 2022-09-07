National Suicide Prevention Week brings awareness to youth mental health

MADISON (WQOW) - As kids went back to school this week, awareness about their mental health is front and center.
In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week an expert from UW Kids is sharing how help is available for families who may have a child dealing with mental health issues.
Suicide rates are rising and it is the third leading cause of death for young people, with those ages 10 to 24 accounting for 14 % of all suicides.
"One thing that has surprised me, especially during Covid, has been that kids who are younger than we previously thought of [for having] mental health problems, are having struggles, especially the pre-teens and the middle school aged children. So this is something we should be thinking about in all ages terms of our efforts," said Dr. Laura Houser.
A new national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline was established in July. Anyone, anywhere in the U.S. can call or text the number to get linked to immediate crisis care.
It also serves as a resource for parents or caregivers needing to access pediatric mental health care support systems, their child's primary care doctor, school, or churches.
And here are some signs to look for to help parents identify key signs of suicide: threatening to harm or kill themselves and talking or writing about death, dying or suicide. Increased substance abuse, anxiety, a sense of purposelessness, feeling trapped, hopelessness, withdrawal from friends, family and society, anger, recklessness and mood changes.