On National ASK Day, doctors tell parents to ask about gun safety

(WQOW) - Wednesday is National Asking Saves Kids day, or ASK day, where parents and caregivers are encouraged to ask questions about whether guns are accessible to their children.
According to data from the CDC, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., surpassing car accidents in 2020.
Dr. Adam Brinkman, a medical director with UW health in Madison, said it might feel awkward at first, but it's important for your child's safety. If they're going to a friend's house, he said ask the parent "do you have guns in your home?" Then follow up with "where are they kept? Are they unloaded? Are they stored in a safe or lock box?"
"Often times, we talk about giving helmets to kids who are riding bikes or putting a fence around a pool. Well making sure that the bullets and the guns are kept separate in homes is also important," he said.
As a pediatric trauma surgeon, Brinkman said he's seen an increase in the amount of gun-related injuries over the years.
Experts add it's important to go over with your child what to do if they do find a gun; tell them not to touch it and ask a responsible adult to lock it up.