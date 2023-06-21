 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

On National ASK Day, doctors tell parents to ask about gun safety

Gun safety and children MGN

(WQOW) - Wednesday is National Asking Saves Kids day, or ASK day, where parents and caregivers are encouraged to ask questions about whether guns are accessible to their children.

According to data from the CDC, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., surpassing car accidents in 2020.

Dr. Adam Brinkman, a medical director with UW health in Madison, said it might feel awkward at first, but it's important for your child's safety. If they're going to a friend's house, he said ask the parent "do you have guns in your home?" Then follow up with "where are they kept? Are they unloaded? Are they stored in a safe or lock box?"

"Often times, we talk about giving helmets to kids who are riding bikes or putting a fence around a pool. Well making sure that the bullets and the guns are kept separate in homes is also important," he said. 

As a pediatric trauma surgeon, Brinkman said he's seen an increase in the amount of gun-related injuries over the years.

Experts add it's important to go over with your child what to do if they do find a gun; tell them not to touch it and ask a responsible adult to lock it up.

