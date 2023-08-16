 Skip to main content
Preparing for RSV, COVID, and Influenza spikes this school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As families prepare to send their kids back to school, local health officials say to start preparing now for the illnesses that come with the start of the school year.

Kristy Polden, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said when kids go from summers outside to spending much of their day inside with others, germs naturally spread more, and we can always expect to see upticks of the Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 each fall.

To prevent these sicknesses from getting severe, she said it's important to start encouraging kids to take precautions like washing their hands often.

She said an effective reminder is if they get too sick to go to school, they're too sick to hang out with their friends. That goes for any illness.

"I think a lot of people have been so entranced with COVID in recent years that we kind of forget about Influenza and RSV but all three of them could have upticks," Polden said. "So preventing with vaccines and handwashing is really the best thing we can do."

She said when kids do get sick, watch for a fever, and if their temperature is higher than 103 degrees Fahrenheit it's time to see a doctor.

