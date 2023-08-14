Proposed resolution could alleviate nearly year-long waitlist for children's DHS program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some of the worst waitlists in Wisconsin have prevented Eau Claire parents from using a children's support program. However, the Eau Claire County Board will be voting August 15 on a resolution that could change that.
The Children's Long Term Support Program is a state and federally funded program that uses Medicaid waivers to help children with disabilities. The program provides support and adaptive resources for families.
In Eau Claire County, this service is unavailable for many. According to officials the average wait time for eligible families is 305 days, a number that is out of compliance with the State Department of Human Service's expected wait time of 90 days.
Savannah Bertrand, a parent, said she waited over 700 days for her son to get off the waitlist and in that time her husband had to quit his job to care for their children.
"For a good year and a half it was just silence," Bertrand said. "No letters, no nothing and it just made me feel like we weren't cared about."
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services proposed solution is the creation of 10 new case worker positions, along with supervisor and resource specialist roles.
"Doing the math, when you take 10 workers who carry caseloads with an average estimate of 30 to 33 cases, that adds up to the number of kids on the waitlist," said Ron Schmidt, deputy director of Eau Claire County DHS.
Eau Claire currently has over 200 eligible children awaiting services.
If passed, the positions will not cost the county any money and will instead be funded by the state.
The resolution means a lot to Bertrand because if passed, other parents won't have an experience like hers.
"I will probably cry, in a good way, but I will feel proud to live in Eau Claire again," Bertrand said.
If the resolution is passed, five temporary caseworkers will be offered full-time positions while the hiring process for the seven other positions can begin immediately.