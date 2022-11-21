Respiratory viruses are rising in Eau Claire and urgent care is packed, but are health experts surprised?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Flu season is officially here. Officials with Mayo Clinic have said their Eau Claire urgent care has been busy and numbers are rising statewide.
A recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows high flu-like activity across western Wisconsin. The DHS reports 2,550 positive influenza PCR tests in the state since October 1. The DHS also says RSV is the predominant virus in the area this week.
Taking all of that into consideration, a pediatrician with Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire said their urgent care and emergency rooms have been filling quickly. However, she said she isn't surprised.
"Just like most years around this time we are seeing an increase in lots of respiratory viruses including flu, RSV," said Dr. Camilla Nelson. "Most respiratory viral illnesses can be managed at home with supportive care. That includes things like rest, hydration, and Tylenol if needed, or other anti-fever medication."
If you have conditions such as asthma or a child under 12 months old, she said you may be at a higher risk for complications and are more likely to be encouraged to make a doctor's visit.
Dr. Nelson added, she expects these viruses to stick around through the holidays, so be sure you're washing your hands often and avoid going to family gatherings if you're sick.
She said if you're not sure whether you or your child should see a doctor, you can first call Mayo Clinic's nurse triage line or take their online symptom-checker to save some time.