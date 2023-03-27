Return to school from spring break brings potential rise in flu cases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids are flooding back from spring break and they might be bringing back some unwanted souvenirs.
Kristy Polden, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said that an uptick in flu cases is normal after spring break.
For COVID-19 and RSV though, she said that cases are down and there's not a concern of them increasing. Polden said the best thing you can do, whether you traveled or not, is to continue to wash your hands and stay hydrated.
"Really just monitor your symptoms," said Polden. "Stay home and get tested if you are sick and if you are feeling sick and you do test positive for Covid or flu, there are some medications that can help you in the first couple of days."
Polden also said that with spring break over and warmer weather on the way, it's a good time to get outdoors and stay active to give your immune system a boost.