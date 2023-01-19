UW Health reports seeing a dramatic increase in child suicide-related ER visits

(WQOW) - With RSV and the flu, emergency rooms are overwhelmed in Wisconsin. Adding to that though is a dramatic increase in suicide-related ER visits by kids.
One doctor says social media is largely to blame.
"There's so much on social media that shows other people's lives are so great. So, when kids are struggling and they see that, it's really difficult to self-process if you're having a hard time and other people are having a great time — then there is something wrong with you," said Dr. Allie Hurst, the medical director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at UW Health.
In 2012, UW Health's pediatric emergency room saw about 15 patients a month who needed psychiatric care. Last year, that number was up to more than 40 per month.
During that same time period suicide became the second leading cause of death in kids ages 10 to 14. Many experts blame social media — while it is meant to connect us, it actually disconnects us from the outside world. To help stop suicidal tragedies, doctors say we need to improve the mental health of kids from a very early age.
Good news though, there is something parents can do this very second to keep their kids out of the emergency room.
"Put your phone down, connect with them, talk with them, exercise with them," Hurst said.
Doctors say one of the biggest indicators of suicidal thoughts is self-harm, like cutting or burning. If you see that in your child, talk to them immediately in a non-judgmental way.