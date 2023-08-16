Wisconsin DHS recommends any vaccine your child is eligible for

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - With school just around the corner, what do you need to know about immunizations going into this school year?
Suspended rules have struck down some school vaccine requirements, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still recommends any shots your child is eligible for.
In February, the Wisconsin DHS added new rules for school immunizations but by March, these rules were suspended by a Republican-controlled legislative committee for the 2023-2024 school year.
Originally, these suspended rules would have added a meningitis vaccine requirement as well as update reporting methods for schools.
"School requirements are a separate piece, and they are just one way that we have of increasing vaccination rates but they're not the only way and it's important healthcare providers and parents talk about all the vaccines that their child is eligible for," Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin DHS immunization program manager, said.
The meningitis vaccine in particular is recommended for preteens between 11 and 12 and a booster shot for teens at 16 according to the CDC.