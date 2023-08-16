 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DHS recommends any vaccine your child is eligible for

Back to school

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - With school just around the corner, what do you need to know about immunizations going into this school year?

Suspended rules have struck down some school vaccine requirements, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still recommends any shots your child is eligible for.

In February, the Wisconsin DHS added new rules for school immunizations but by March, these rules were suspended by a Republican-controlled legislative committee for the 2023-2024 school year.

Originally, these suspended rules would have added a meningitis vaccine requirement as well as update reporting methods for schools.

"School requirements are a separate piece, and they are just one way that we have of increasing vaccination rates but they're not the only way and it's important healthcare providers and parents talk about all the vaccines that their child is eligible for," Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin DHS immunization program manager, said.

The meningitis vaccine in particular is recommended for preteens between 11 and 12 and a booster shot for teens at 16 according to the CDC.

