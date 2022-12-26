Chippewa Falls allergist explains common winter allergies and how to treat them

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The cold and the flu are common illnesses in the winter, but this season also comes with certain allergies.
Some allergies that are more common in the winter include dust mites, cat and dog dander, and mold spores.
Prevea Health Allergist Dr. Dylan Timberlake in Chippewa Falls said a good way to treat environmental allergies is to decrease exposure to the things you're allergic to.
He recommends trying to keep pets out of the bedroom. If that's not possible, use an air purifier with a HEPA filter in the bedroom and bathe your pets more often.
A cost effective way to avoid dust mites is to use dust mite covers over your mattress and pillows.
"If you have carpet in your bedroom, we recommend vacuuming that carpet at least once a week," Dr. Timberlake said. "And then dust mites also don't do as well in drier climate and so try to keep the humidity less than 50% in your house. Typically in the winter, it is going to be more dry, so I just recommend not putting a humidifier in the bedroom. It can be helpful with that."
Dr. Timberlake adds that 40% to 60% of people with asthma have allergic asthma, meaning allergies trigger their asthma.
The better you treat your allergies, the better you treat your asthma.