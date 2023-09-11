Classes held at Marshfield Clinic during suicide prevention month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - National Suicide Prevention Month is here, so what do you need to know about suicide prevention?
This month, as well as the week surrounding September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, is a chance for nonprofits, health agencies and professionals to promote and educate suicide prevention awareness.
In Eau Claire, Marshfield Clinic Health System offers a one-to-two hour class to teach suicide prevention.
QPR is an emergency response technique that uses three steps: Question, Persuade and Refer.
"It's going forward and asking those questions, it's being vulnerable in that space and really getting an accurate assessment on where somebody's at, it's then convincing them it's okay to get help, that you're there for them, that you're there to support them, and then it's referring them to someone else who can help," Rachel Charron, a health educator with Marshfield Clinic said.
Charron said the class is typically taught in May and September to coincide with Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention month. These classes are free and open to anyone. You can learn more by clicking here.
The classes also teach warning signs people should look out for that include uncharacteristic behavior, selling of belongings or negative attitudes.