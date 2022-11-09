Chippewa County child dies after testing positive for COVID-19

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county.
"We are heartbroken over the death of a child in our community. Any death is tragic, but the death of a child is especially devastating,” said Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death."
No other information was given as to the age of the child or where in the county they were from.
The press release stated that they encourage people struggling with grief to reach out to a local school counselor, a mental health navigator, faith groups, peer support services, or counseling offices to receive additional support. You can also call the health department at 715-726-7900 for help finding services.