COVID-19 activity map shows Eau Claire County at a low level

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - COVID-19 activity in Eau Claire County is down, according to the newest CDC update of counties across the country. Last week, Eau Claire County was at a medium level.
A lower level doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions though, according to the Eau Claire-City County Health Department. Officials say you should stay up-to-date on your COVID vaccines and boosters. If you're feeling sick or were exposed, get tested. And if you do test positive, stay home.
Most counties in western Wisconsin are at a low level as well. Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Buffalo, and Jackson counties are all at a low level of COVID activity. Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Clark, and Trempealeau counties are at a medium level.
Only two counties in the state are at a high level. They are Lincoln and Wood counties.
In the past week, there have been about about 6,000 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.