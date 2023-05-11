COVID Public Health Emergency ends; public health nurse discuss changes to local COVID response

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - By the end of May 11, coronavirus will no longer be a Public Health Emergency. For the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, this brings significant changes to how they handle COVID-19 in the community.
The ending of the Public Health Emergency means that federal and state funding programs are set to expire and testing and vaccine costs may fall on Wisconsinites.
According to Public Health Nurse Kristy Polden, Eau Claire County will still be able to offer free vaccines and boosters until their stock runs out.
"The health department will still provide vaccines for anyone who is uninsured, under-insured and really we still have that federal supply through September or until supplies last," Polden said.
Rapid COVID-19 tests will also be available for free through the month of May and while details will be shared at a later time, Polden said that there are plans to continue offering rapid COVID-19 testing for uninsured community members.
Another change coming is how COVID-19 will be tracked. The CDC will no longer track community transmission levels or current infections. According to county officials, COVID-19 will still be tracked through wastewater monitoring and reporting from area health care providers.