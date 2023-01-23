CVTC Covid testing site to close after Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There will soon be one less place to test for Covid in the Chippewa Valley.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced that the Covid-19 testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College will close after Tuesday, but noted that testing will still be available at the site from 2 to 6 p.m. that day.
The site at CVTC on Clairemont opened at the end of July and offered free PCR tests to anyone over the age of 2 without an appointment.
There are still several Covid-19 PCR testing sites available in Eau Claire County. Click here for more information.
PCR tests are widely considered more accurate than antigen tests, which are the type that can be done at home.