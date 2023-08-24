DHS: COVID-19 maps and data dashboard ending next week

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin DHS's Covid maps and data dashboard are going away at the end of the month.
For the past three years, the DHS has shown daily case counts on the Covid-19 portion of its website but by the end of August, those maps and data will sunset.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases says those daily case counts rely on positive lab test results taken from a patient with symptoms.
One reason the Covid page is going away is because these days, most cases are not tested with a test in the lab. People are either testing at home or not at all.
"The result of that is those daily case counts don't give a very accurate indication of how much Covid disease is spreading in the community," Westergaard said.
The second reason for sunsetting the dashboard, Westergaard said we have more efficient ways of learning about Covid transmission, such as gathering information from hospital emergency rooms and wastewater testing.
DHS will include coronavirus data as part of its seasonal respiratory illness numbers starting in the fall.