DHS offering free COVID treatment telehealth service

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health services is offering another way to get COVID-19 treatment — a free telehealth service.

Covid antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, and clinicians must be contacted quickly for a prescription. Now, the telehealth service will hook people up for a consultation with a health care clinician within five to 30 minutes if they are 18 and older and test positive for COVID-19.

The telehealth service is available statewide, is accessible through the internet and phone, and consultations are available in multiple languages seven days a week. 

You can find more information about the new telehealth service here

