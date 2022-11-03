DHS offering free COVID treatment telehealth service

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health services is offering another way to get COVID-19 treatment — a free telehealth service.
Covid antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, and clinicians must be contacted quickly for a prescription. Now, the telehealth service will hook people up for a consultation with a health care clinician within five to 30 minutes if they are 18 and older and test positive for COVID-19.
The telehealth service is available statewide, is accessible through the internet and phone, and consultations are available in multiple languages seven days a week.
You can find more information about the new telehealth service here.