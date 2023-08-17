 Skip to main content
Health officials: COVID-19 spreading in Eau Claire County

  • Updated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The national emergency for coronavirus may be over, but that doesn't mean the virus is out of our lives. 

How do we know? The Eau Claire City-County Health Department can track the amount of COVID-19 activity by looking at wastewater. As of this week, the wastewater concentration of COVID-19 within Eau Claire's sewershed is in the 'high' category, with a trajectory toward a significant increase. 

But, local officials said in a social media post, it has not hit peak levels compared to past surges. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, COVID-19 can be detected in feces shortly after ta person is infected with the virus, even before they experience symptoms or if they are asymptomatic. While it gives a broader understanding of COVID-19 cases within a community, officials say it does not replace traditional testing. 

UW Health reported that they have been seeing more people being diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, but the cases they are seeing are "fairly mild." 

The last death confirmed related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County occurred in April of this year, according to DHS data.  

