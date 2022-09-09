 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New COVID-19 booster now available in Eau Claire County

  • Updated
  • 0
phizer vax vaccine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Appointments to receive the new coronavirus booster are now available to anyone over 12 in Eau Claire County, the health department announced Friday. 

The booster, also known as a "bivalent" vaccine, protects against the Omicron variant as well as original COVID-19 strain. 

The bivalent booster is recommended for anyone over 12 who has already received a Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster more than two months ago.  

“The Omicron variant is responsible for more than 4 of every 5 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin,” said Lieske Giese, Health Department Director. “We’re glad to finally have a booster vaccine that will help to protect against this highly contagious variant.”

You can schedule your bivalent booster, or other COVID-19 vaccines by clicking here. According to the website, the appointments are on Tuesdays at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department beginning on September 13. Officials said appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you