 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Prevea taking "antigen first" model to COVID-19 testing

  • 0
MGN COVID testing

Courtesy of MGN

ALTOONA (WQOW) - An area health care system has announced some changes to their COVID-19 testing protocols.

The changes at Prevea Health will begin on October 1 to align with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' "antigen-first" model.

Currently, Prevea Health provides PCR testing for COVID-19 which can take 24 to 48 hours to get results. And while the PCR testing has proven to have more accurate results, the antigen test can produce results in 15 minutes.

Getting the antigen test first will help ensure more rapid results and increased testing availability in the event of a surge.

Beginning next week, Prevea will only use PCR tests for those who are symptomatic with a negative antigen result and those without symptoms will only receive an antigen test.

The testing will be offered at 11 locations throughout the state including Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Rice Lake and Mondovi. 

Click here for more information on COVID-19 testing at Prevea Health. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you