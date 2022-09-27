Prevea taking "antigen first" model to COVID-19 testing

ALTOONA (WQOW) - An area health care system has announced some changes to their COVID-19 testing protocols.
The changes at Prevea Health will begin on October 1 to align with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' "antigen-first" model.
Currently, Prevea Health provides PCR testing for COVID-19 which can take 24 to 48 hours to get results. And while the PCR testing has proven to have more accurate results, the antigen test can produce results in 15 minutes.
Getting the antigen test first will help ensure more rapid results and increased testing availability in the event of a surge.
Beginning next week, Prevea will only use PCR tests for those who are symptomatic with a negative antigen result and those without symptoms will only receive an antigen test.
The testing will be offered at 11 locations throughout the state including Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Rice Lake and Mondovi.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 testing at Prevea Health.