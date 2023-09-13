Updated COVID-19 vaccine coming to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An updated COVID-19 vaccine was just approved and is headed to the Chippewa Valley, just in time for an anticipated fall uptick.
The latest vaccine, approved by the FDA, targets the current, most dominant strain of COVID-19 (called XBB) and is recommended for everyone six months and older.
Kristy Polden, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said it is very similar to the flu vaccine; it will change every year with the strain that is circulating that season.
"It was really just boosting so that you could get ahead on that one strain," Polden said of the previous COVID-19 booster shots. "Now we're targeting the most dominant strain. So we're not guessing as much as we were before."
She said whether you've gotten five COVID-19 vaccines or zero, you should consider this one. She's encouraging people contact their provider or pharmacy as the vaccines should roll out soon. If you're underinsured or don't have insurance you can call your county health department.
Polden said COVID-19 numbers are going up in our area, but people aren't getting as sick and hospitalizations and deaths are down.