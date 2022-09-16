 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend drive-thrus to offer chance to get new COVID-19 booster

  • Updated
  • 0
Drive thru vax

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot from a drive-thru this weekend, and next several weekends.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is hosting the clinics on Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8, and each clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakwood Mall behind Hobby Lobby. 

The bivalent booster is recommended for anyone over 12 who has already received a Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster more than two months ago.  The new booster protects against the Omicron variant as well as original COVID-19 strain. 

Appointments are encouraged, but drive/walk ups are also accepted, according to the health department. Click here to make an appointment. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you