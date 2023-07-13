Deadly disease detected in residents at Eau Claire care facility

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed two cases of Legionnaires' Disease in an Eau Claire care facility.
Jackie Krumenauer, manager of the communicable disease division, said the disease is a type of pneumonia that comes from the bacteria legionella.
"Legionella bacteria is in our environment and all around us in lakes, rivers and the natural environment," Krumenauer said. "What usually causes the problem is if it gets in the human water."
She said that when the bacteria is in hot water tanks, faucets or shower heads, mist from hot water can cause exposure. She said that in younger people, only about 5% of exposures result in contracting the disease.
"The people that we worry more about are those people that are over 50, those that have immuno-compromising conditions, if they have underlying lung conditions or if they've been a smoker in the past or present," Krumenauer said.
While symptoms are similar to a normal case of pneumonia — Legionnaires' symptoms are more severe. The CDC says roughly one out of every ten people who get infected will die from complications, that number goes up to one in four if the infection takes place in a health care facility.
Krumenauer said the care facility is following all recommendations so far. That includes not using any running water until all possible bacteria spots can be tested.
Out of respect for its cooperation and the ongoing state health department testing, the Eau Claire health department will not be naming the care facility at this time.
