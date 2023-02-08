 Skip to main content
DHS reminds Wisconsinites that the legal age to buy tobacco products is 21

  • Updated
  • 0
cigarettes

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reinforcing the legal age to buy tobacco in hopes of preventing underage sales.

This after the state comes off a year with troubling statistics.

The DHS launched the public education campaign to let Wisconsinites know 21 is the minimum age to buy tobacco and vape products.

A recent statewide survey found in 2022 the rate of which retailers sold tobacco and nicotine products to underagers was 11.9%. That's more than double the pre-pandemic rate of 5.5%. According to the DHS, the 2022 rate fell from 14.1% in 2021. That was the highest rate in over a decade. 

The pandemic also disrupted the state's retailer inspection program at that same time underage sales rose.

