DHS reminds Wisconsinites that the legal age to buy tobacco products is 21

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reinforcing the legal age to buy tobacco in hopes of preventing underage sales.
This after the state comes off a year with troubling statistics.
The DHS launched the public education campaign to let Wisconsinites know 21 is the minimum age to buy tobacco and vape products.
“Following the Tobacco 21 law can save lives.” Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge as #DHSWI launches a new campaign to remind Wisconsinites that 21 is the minimum legal sales age for #tobacco and vape products – no matter what. Get specifics: https://t.co/7qAUcKRzPq pic.twitter.com/H0IvLA9oFZ— WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 8, 2023
A recent statewide survey found in 2022 the rate of which retailers sold tobacco and nicotine products to underagers was 11.9%. That's more than double the pre-pandemic rate of 5.5%. According to the DHS, the 2022 rate fell from 14.1% in 2021. That was the highest rate in over a decade.
The pandemic also disrupted the state's retailer inspection program at that same time underage sales rose.