Disordered eating: What that means and how to find help

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week is Eating Disorder Awareness Week — a time to better understand what it means for a person to have disordered eating.
Having an eating disorder is something that should be addressed with a doctor as soon as possible, as it is not simply a lifestyle choice. Rather, the National Institute of Mental Health says the disorder is serious and is associated with severe disturbances in people’s eating behaviors and related thoughts and emotions.
Types
Disordered eating complex, and there are multiple types a person can have. But even then, a person might find their own habits concerning even if they don’t feel they meet any of the following categories, and they should still reach out to a health care professional.
Binge Eating Disorder
The most common eating disorder according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is binge eating disorder. It stems from a lack of control a person has over their eating where they have reoccurring episodes of eating unusually large amounts of food. These episodes are not followed by purging like some other eating disorders, or excessive exercise.
Anorexia Nervosa
With anorexia, a person will either avoid food or severely restrict how much they eat. Even when underweight, this person may see themselves as overweight.
There are two sub-types of anorexia. The first is restrictive, and the other is binge-purge. With binge-purge, this person will have episodes where they binge eat, followed by vomiting or use of laxatives to purge.
Bulimia Nervosa
With this eating disorder, a person is frequently experiencing episodes of eating large amounts of food, and lacks control over these episodes. According to NIMH, these persons purge to compensate for overeating by forcing themselves to vomit, or using laxatives or diuretics, fasting, excessive exercise, or a combination of these behaviors.
Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)
Often associated with middle school aged children, ARFID is more than picky eating. This person will limit the amount and type of food they eat, and unlike other disorders, they do not have a distorted body image. A child with ARFID will not be getting enough calories to grow and develop properly. An adult with ARFID may not be getting enough calories to maintain their basic body functions. This was previously known as selective eating disorder.
Diagnosis
Linda Hubbard, a therapist at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire said a positive first step to make in recovering from an eating disorder is telling someone.
Hubbard said that, very broadly speaking, an eating disorder is when someone has too many rigid rules around eating, and their lives, work, relationships, and health are impacted in a negative way.
She said while some patients fight against the idea that what they are doing is harmful to themselves, most patients are up-front about what is going on, sometimes saying things like they cannot get certain thoughts out of their minds and need help.
Getting diagnosed means a person experiences a certain number of symptoms as they are laid out in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). This is a book written by the American Psychiatric Association that psychiatrists use to diagnose patients.
Receiving a clinical diagnosis is important for insurance purposes, Hubbard explained, so that expenses of meeting with a care team can be covered moving forward. She said it also opens the door for what comes next in fighting an eating disorder. That is, having a care team made up of a psychiatrist, a doctor and a dietitian. These three will all understand the person with the disorder and their unique situation – and can work as a team to get them on a healthy track.
Hubbard said that it is always easier to help a patient who has been experiencing an eating disorder for a shorter amount of time, but she has helped people who have lived with disordered eating for decades.
It is important that the patient is working toward their own recovery. Sometimes she said she has patients who come in saying they were trying to get healthy and fell into a bad habit they cannot get out of. It can often stem from an emotional place, where the patient is driven by a sense they lack control, or are influenced negatively by people in their life. Their perception of themselves can also be distorted. While recovering from an eating disorder can take more than a year, Hubbard said it helps when the patient recognizes the problem and is open to change.
“The message I give to somebody who has bulimia or anorexia or struggles with binge eating is the same,” she said. “Regular structured balanced eating from all the food groups.”
Hubbard said that if you confide in a friend or family member that you think you have disordered eating, that that person can come with you to your first doctor, dietitian or psychiatrist appointment.
Life Stages
How someone struggles with an eating disorder, and how they get help, can vary by age.
Samantha Runstrom, a Prevea Health family medicine physician in Ladysmith said that the teen-age group is where disordered eating tends to be the most common. But it can also develop in childhood or later in life.
A big difference between having an eating disorder as a child versus as an adult is that a child’s symptoms can be noticed by their parents or caregivers. Rustorm said if a child displays anxious or obsessive tendencies, those can be warning signs to this other issue. She also said that a child or teen will be more inclined to tell an adult about physical symptoms like stomach pain if they don’t have words to express how they are feeling emotionally.
Runstrom said it is more likely a child with a severe eating disorder will be hospitalized than an adult, though that can be necessary for someone at any age if the disorder is affecting their health that severely.
Besides individual therapy, a child or teen is more likely to go to family therapy while an adult is more likely to go to group therapy with other adults.
Runstrom said disordered eating – how it is experienced and how it is treated – is complex, no matter age. She also stressed that it does not always look like a person who is extremely skinny, but that any way in which your eating behavior negatively affects your health is a problem that needs solving.
Managing
Ashley J. Short, a dietitian with Marshfield Clinic, helps patients in the journey to recovery from an eating disorder. She said it is important to catch earlier warning signs, because early intervention will make for better health outcomes.
She also said the way adults talk to children about food and weight is crucial to prevent future disordered eating, like not making comments about your child’s weight or even your own weight.
“It’s important for your child to know you love them for who they are on the inside, not for how they look,” Short said.
She also recommends talking about how food is necessary for energy to play and to grow. You can also help your child listen to their body, especially those hunger and fullness cues.
As a dietitian, she works to help people get back to listening to their bodies.
“A lot of the time it’s baby steps,” Short said, describing a situation where if someone is only eating a small meal a day, it is unrealistic to jump up to multiple full meals.
How exactly a person managers their own eating disorder is unique to that patient but Short said a common recommendation she makes is for them to journal affirmations – meaning to write down things they like about themselves and reasons they are thankful for their bodies.
Her goal is to help a patient repair their relationship with food, but also prevent long term complications that come from having an eating disorder. She said the psychological component is crucial in meeting this goal, because without bringing down the psychological barriers it can be hard for a patient to be open to change.
And for a person who has been moving in a positive direction but falls back into bad habits, she said to remember that recovery is not always a linear journey and every day is a fresh start.
