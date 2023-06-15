 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR: Limit time outside due to wildfire smoke

(WQOW) - With ongoing air quality alerts, the Wisconsin DNR is recommending Wisconsinites spend less time outdoors for now.

Officials say people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reducing heavy exertion.

This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. The DNR said all six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Over at Mayo Clinic Health System, experts say other ways to protect yourself includes wearing an n-95 mask, closing your doors and windows, using air filters, and if you have central air conditioning, switch it to recirculation mode so you don't bring in outside smoke.

"We do know that continued exposure over the course of several days can result in asthma attacks, worsening lung functioning, and can even lead to measurable increases in hospital admissions and ER visits. Individuals we've studied with months of exposure such as wildland firefighters, we also see a decreased lung function," said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, an occupational medicine Specialist at Mayo Clinic. 

The current air quality alert is set to expire at midnight on Thursday. 

