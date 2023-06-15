DNR: Limit time outside due to wildfire smoke

(WQOW) - With ongoing air quality alerts, the Wisconsin DNR is recommending Wisconsinites spend less time outdoors for now.
Officials say people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reducing heavy exertion.
This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. The DNR said all six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke.
Over at Mayo Clinic Health System, experts say other ways to protect yourself includes wearing an n-95 mask, closing your doors and windows, using air filters, and if you have central air conditioning, switch it to recirculation mode so you don't bring in outside smoke.
"We do know that continued exposure over the course of several days can result in asthma attacks, worsening lung functioning, and can even lead to measurable increases in hospital admissions and ER visits. Individuals we've studied with months of exposure such as wildland firefighters, we also see a decreased lung function," said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, an occupational medicine Specialist at Mayo Clinic.
The current air quality alert is set to expire at midnight on Thursday.