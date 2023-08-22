 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eau Claire Fire Department warning about the excessive heat bringing a risk of burns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Because of the extreme heat, your kids and pets could be at risk for burns.

The deputy chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department Robert Haller said touching, holding, or standing on objects that are out in the heat can give you or a loved one second to third degree burns in seconds. This includes metals, plastics, cement and asphalt.

He said this is especially the case for playground equipment as well as water from hoses sitting out in the sun.

"That hose is actually very very hot and when you do actually turn that water on and you spray somebody with it that can create burns that you don't want to happen," said Haller. "You want that water to come through and cool the hose down probably for a good 30 seconds to a minute and let that water come out and test it with your hand and run your hand through it until its cool enough to the touch."

If you or a loved one gets burnt, he said to run cold water over the area.

Use bandages if it blisters over, and if it's a large blister or burn, contact 911. For kids' burns, experts recommend have them evaluated immediately because they could be worse than what they look like.

