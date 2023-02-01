 Skip to main content
Eau Claire library says stomach bug detected among patrons; will up cleaning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you went to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library Public Library recently and now you have a stomach bug, you're not alone. 

Officials with the library posted to Facebook on Wednesday saying a "contagious virus which causes stomach issues has been detected among library customers and staff. For those visiting the library, we recommend washing your hands thoroughly after your visit."

While the library did not name a specific virus, what they are describing is similar to norovirus, a highly contagious illness that the CDC says causes stomach pain, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. It can spread quickly and easily among infected people. 

The CDC says if you have the bug, to drink plenty of fluids to replace fluids you're losing, and to watch for signs of dehydration in children. There is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus illness. 

In their Facebook post, the library said they are kicking up their regular cleaning and sanitizing practices to help keep everyone safe.

