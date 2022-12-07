ECASD: When to keep your sick child home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the holidays approaching and multiple viruses circulating around the Chippewa Valley, area schools are reminding parents of when to keep their kids home sick from school.
According to the sick child guidelines published on the Eau Claire Area School District's website, your child will be sent home if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever of 100 F or more
- diarrhea
- vomiting
- persistent cough
- draining or spreading rash
You shouldn't send your child back to school until these symptoms subside for at least 24 hours.
The school district is also following the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's guidelines for COVID-19.
If your child has had any of these symptoms in the last 24 hours, keep them home:
- cough (above what is typical for your child)
- difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- new loss of taste or smell
- fever of 100 F or more
- muscle and/or body aches
- headache, when in combination with other symptoms
- sore throat, when in combination with other symptoms
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting, when in combination with other symptoms
- fatigue, when in combination with other symptoms
If your child has these symptoms at school, they can be tested immediately on site. If the test is negative, they can stay. If the test is positive, they will be sent home.