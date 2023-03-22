Endometriosis Awareness Month: What a local doctor said she wishes more people knew

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - March is Endometriosis Awareness month. A doctor of family medicine at Prevea Health in Eau Claire said it's more common than many women think, so she said it's important to be aware of the symptoms.
Endometriosis is a disease related to uterine lining, which is only supposed to be inside the uterus. If someone has endometriosis, that lining grows outside the uterus and onto other nearby organs.
It makes periods heavier and more painful, and can even cause infertility.
Dr. Samantha Vouyiouklis said it can be genetic, or it can develop with exposure to the hormone, estrogen.
"The less time someone spends pregnant, the earlier someone has a period, the longer it takes someone to reach menopause," Vouyiouklis said. "That amount of time in which you're exposed to estrogen increases your risk."
She said in many cases it can be treated by balancing hormones with hormonal birth control and an anti-inflammatory medicine like Ibuprofen. However, if a woman is trying to get pregnant, that extra uterine lining may have to be surgically removed.
She said it's difficult to diagnose, so if you have any concerns about discomfort in your cycle, talk to your doctor right away.