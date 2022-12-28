Evers announces housing vouchers for people battling opioid addiction

MADISON (WKOW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced plans Wednesday to provide state-funded housing vouchers to people dealing with opioid addiction.
The Recovery Voucher Program will launch with $2 million in initial funding. The money will come from a bank of $31 million Wisconsin received in a settlement with some of the nation's biggest pharmaceutical companies and distributors, including Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
The Department of Administration (DOA) will oversee the program in partnership with the Department of Health Services (DHS).
DOA will administer the vouchers, working with the Continuum of Care Program in Milwaukee, Dane, and Racine counties. The agency will work with local organizations in Wisconsin's other 69 counties.
“We’re proud to partner with DHS and local agencies to ensure that folks get their basic housing needs met through this important program,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said, according to a release from the governor's office.
The state will begin accepting grant applications from housing agencies starting January 1. The vouchers will be available for Wisconsin residents who've been diagnosed with opioid use disorder, and are either homeless or at the risk of homelessness.
Organizations that receive Recovery Voucher funding will work with designated Recovery Residences. Applicants can ask for up to $100,000 per year in grant funding, depending on how many people the organization can serve.
“These funds will be critically important in supporting those working through their recovery to find hope, healing, and help folks regain dignity and security through safe housing," Evers said, according to the press release.
In August, Republican lawmakers rejected the initial DHS plan for how to spend the $31 million in settlement money. In September, they accepted a modified plan that redirected more of the funding toward law enforcement.