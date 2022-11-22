Expert gives tips on navigating experiencing, and supporting a loved one with an eating disorder around Thanksgiving

(WQOW) - Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for people with eating disorders and experts are giving some tips for navigating the holiday meal.
For people with eating disorders — remember to identify your boundaries, such as topics you do not want to engage in, and prepare for responding to unwanted comments or conversations.
Have a trusted person who can support you in difficult moments by changing the conversation or supporting you in triggering situations. Use coping skills throughout the day such as journaling, listening to music, or taking breaks. And treat Thanksgiving like any other meal. Do not skip or compensate meals and stick to your meal plan.
For loved ones looking to support someone with an eating disorder — avoid commenting on anyone's looks, weight, or body, and on the types or amounts of food someone is eating. Try to avoid talking about dieting and remember to focus on the deeper meanings of Thanksgiving like gratitude, family, and love.
"It's very hard to know if someone is struggling with an eating disorder," said Dr. Paula Cody with UW Health. "You can't always tell by looking at someone, and all these comments, even if they're well-intentioned or meant as a joke, can actually really trigger someone with an eating disorder and lead to some very dangerous behaviors."
Cody said it is important to remember these tips year-round, but especially during the holiday season.