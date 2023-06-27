Experts remind people to eat safely outdoors in the summer

(WQOW) - Want to enjoy a nice meal outside in the summer heat? Experts say you need to be careful.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said food can become poisonous in under two hours from the heat, and less than an hour with temperatures greater than 90 degrees.
Eric Poppe with Marshfield Clinic told News 18 before you eat, make sure the food was cooked or prepared properly, and keep the food cool.
"A lot of those outdoor picnic activities where they're having those salads and things. Just really be sure those are kept to the proper serving recommendations in terms of temperatures. Ensure what you have outside is on ice and out of direct sunlight," Poppe said.
Early signs of food poisoning include dehydration, vomiting and diarrhea.
Experts say if you were in a large gathering and you and others contracted food poisoning, alert your local health department.