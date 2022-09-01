First case of monkeypox found in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The first case of monkeypox has been detected in St. Croix County.
According to a press release from St. Croix County Public Health, the case was found on August 31. That person is currently isolating and DHS is helping notify any close contacts.
“With cases increasing throughout the country and in Wisconsin, we are not surprised a case of monkeypox was identified in St. Croix County," Kelli Engen, Public Health Administrator said.
"We want residents of St. Croix County to know that the risk of monkeypox spreading widely throughout the community is very low. This disease does not spread easily from person to person. However, because anyone can get and spread monkeypox, all residents should be aware of the symptoms. Anyone who develops a new or unexplained rash should contact a healthcare professional or their local Public Health Department as soon as possible.”
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness typically characterized by a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions.