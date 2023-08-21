First over-the-counter birth control pill approved: What you should know about the Opill

(WQOW) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an over-the-counter birth control pill for the first time ever this summer. A gynecologist with Mayo Clinic Health System said the move greatly expands access to contraception in the Chippewa Valley and across the country.
It's called Opill. Unlike many other oral contraceptives, it contains only progestin and no estrogen. Dr. Margaret Long said that means Opill has fewer side effects than many prescription options.
According to the FDA, of all the pregnancies that happen in the U.S. each year, nearly half are unplanned. That can lead to less care in early stages of pregnancies, and higher risks to the woman and child.
"Overall this is an extremely safe pill, it is safer for virtually everybody than being pregnant," Dr. Long said. "Families are healthier and better off when pregnancies are planned and this gives people who may not have had access to effective contraception another option."
She said it's important to take it at the same time every day, and can't be combined with certain medications. A price hasn't been determined but Opill will hit the shelves this winter.