Flu, COVID-19 activity lowering in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire and surrounding areas are still listed in the "high" level of flu-like activity, but there is some good news.
According to recent data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of people testing positive for the flu is declining. Flu activity levels are also dropping.
Our region is still in the red, but parts of southeastern Wisconsin have dropped to a moderate level of flu activity. In western Wisconsin, cases have been steadily declining since Christmas.
To our west, Minnesota is one of only seven states in the nation that is below the national baseline.
Meanwhile COVID-19 activity remains low in the Badger State. Eau Claire county and every surrounding county is seeing "low" activity. Rusk, Barron, and Polk Counties are seeing a medium-level of covid-19 activity.
There are no counties in Wisconsin with a high level of transmission.