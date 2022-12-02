Flu vaccinations down as cases spike in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Health officials in Wisconsin are worried as flu and RSV cases spike but flu vaccination rates are down.
Dr. Dave Margolis with Children's Wisconsin said statewide, the spike in flu cases is about two months earlier than normal.
According to the Wisconsin DHS, flu vaccinations are down statewide with 166,000 less people vaccinated than this time last year.
"I think all physicians throughout the country are nervous going into flu season right now because of the timing of it," Dr. Margolis said. "It's a little earlier than we're used to seeing and how it relates to our family gatherings at Thanksgiving and December."
Rachel Mukai, a communications disease specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said about 29 percent of Eau Claire County residents have received their flu shot so far this season, which is on par for this time of year. However, she'd like that number to be higher.
"Getting the flu shot is really the most effective way to protect yourself against flu," Mukai said. "If somebody were to get infected, it can help reduce the severity of symptoms."