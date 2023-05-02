Focusing on maternity and new moms for Mental Health Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we're taking a look at one area that is often overlooked: the maternity ward.
Postpartum depression is defined as being diagnosed with depression before or after childbirth. According to doctors there's no direct cause. But the most common theories are changes in hormones and history of depression.
Erik Dovre is a doctor at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire. He said individuals are given the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Test. The test is a series of questions that will determine if a mother is experiencing postpartum depression.
"About 10% of actually of all women who go through childbirth will experience postpartum depression," he said. "It's much more common than people realize."
Dovre said postpartum depression can last between six and 12 months and can be treated through mental health counseling and medication. He added it can be reoccurring for mothers who have multiple births.
If you believe you are experiencing postpartum depression, reach out to your local doctor.