Four stages of heat-related illnesses and symptoms

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week will be a hot one with temperatures expected in the 90’s. Experts are warning the community of heat-related illnesses and how serious they can be.
According to Doctor Ethan Young with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, there are four different stages. At the beginning, you may experience heat cramps caused by lengthy exposure to the sun. Young said this can lead to more serious illnesses like heat syncope, otherwise known as passing out, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke.
Serious symptoms caused by the heat can include fainting, a change in your mental state, seizures, and a possible coma. Young said there are ways to safely enjoy the upcoming heat stretch.
“The best thing is to make sure you pay attention to how hot you are getting and make sure that you take breaks, whether that’s going inside to cool off for a time being or finding a shady spot and making sure you are consuming enough water while outside," Young said.
He also says people with medical problems, elders, and youth are the most sensitive to the heat. If you are experiencing any serious heat-illness symptoms: call 911.