Free CPR training offered for residents in Osseo

OSSEO (WQOW) - CPR is a skill that you hope you never have to use, but are glad you know in case you need to use it. Luckily, residents of the Osseo area will be able to learn that skill for free.
The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute received a grant from the Osseo Community Foundation. They will use the funds to provide a first aid class in Osseo.
This class will be free to all residents, if you live in the Osseo area community. If you live outside that area, it is $85 to attend to the class.
Attendees will learn to perform CPR, how to use an AED, and how to relieve choking in adults, infants and children.
"Really, everybody should have some background in terms of first aid or CPR, we saw that this week at on the football field, luckily they had trained personnel there, but at the local pool there's not always somebody, or just walking down the street or at church," said Paula Gibson, the director of the Healthcare Workforce Training Institute.
Those that successfully complete the class will be certified by the American Red Cross as a first aid and CPR/AED provider.
The class will be on February 1 at 5 p.m.
